Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,229 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.84 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.