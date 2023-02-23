Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,229 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.84 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

