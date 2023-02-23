Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,051 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

