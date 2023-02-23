Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 231 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
BATS ITA opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.