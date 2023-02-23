Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 231 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

BATS ITA opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

