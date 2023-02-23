Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after buying an additional 82,003 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after buying an additional 283,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

