Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $40.27 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

