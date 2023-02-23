EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 2,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
EVE Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.
Institutional Trading of EVE
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVE (EVEX)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.