EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 2,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 36,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 263,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of EVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.