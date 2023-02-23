Evergy (EVRG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $259,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

