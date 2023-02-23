Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock worth $1,716,335. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 186,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

