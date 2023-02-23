Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa Sells 350 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harri Kytomaa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

