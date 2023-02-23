Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$775.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$700.00 to C$775.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FFH. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,045.83.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$930.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$569.62 and a 12-month high of C$942.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$840.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$738.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Fairfax Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at C$34,770. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

