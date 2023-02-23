Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 7%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. 223,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,415,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 106,623 shares during the last quarter.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
