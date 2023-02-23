Fiera Capital (FSZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fiera Capital to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.17 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSZ shares. CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Fiera Capital and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.14.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.