First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,677 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.90% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after buying an additional 376,288 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44,448.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 250,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,985,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.35 on Thursday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

