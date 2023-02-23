FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $209.42 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.23. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

