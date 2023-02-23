ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Price Performance

ForgeRock stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, TheStreet cut ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 13,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $260,364.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,951.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ForgeRock news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $125,741.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 13,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $260,364.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,951.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,252. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

