Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 679,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

