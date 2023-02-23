freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €28.00 by Berenberg Bank

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €23.52 ($25.02) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.22. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.02).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

