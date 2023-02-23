Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 5,667,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,182,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

