Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €22.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($23.40) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €39.88 ($42.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.77. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($67.66).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

