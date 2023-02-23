Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €27.59 ($29.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

