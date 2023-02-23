GB Group (LON:GBG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $300.00

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.85), with a volume of 1081186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.20 ($4.14).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 335 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £823.36 million, a PE ratio of 31,440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 411.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at GB Group

About GB Group

In other news, insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21). 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.