GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Richard Longdon Buys 29,876 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21).

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 314.40 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £793.58 million, a PE ratio of 31,440.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 339.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 411.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBG. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 335 ($4.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

