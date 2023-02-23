Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.
Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.
Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %
GPC opened at $173.91 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
