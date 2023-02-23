Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN) Insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith Buys 125,000 Shares

Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($13,547.69).

Glantus Stock Performance

GLAN opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.83. Glantus Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 82 ($0.99). The firm has a market cap of £3.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40.

Get Glantus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Read More

