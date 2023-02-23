Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global Medical REIT worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $687.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

