Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 9.8%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.66. Approximately 57,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 253,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,866.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 110,754 shares of company stock worth $4,792,130 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

