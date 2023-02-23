Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

About Guardant Health

GH stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

