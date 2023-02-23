Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.52

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2830472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

