Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €98.50 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($69.68) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Gerresheimer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €75.95 ($80.80) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 1 year high of €76.70 ($81.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

