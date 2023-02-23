Head to Head Contrast: GeneDx (WGS) & The Competition

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.50 GeneDx Competitors $1.38 billion -$110.14 million 34.30

Profitability

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.70% -449.77% -30.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GeneDx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 7 144 287 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 68.15%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeneDx competitors beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

