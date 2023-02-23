Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 26,854 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile



Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.



