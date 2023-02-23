Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 113,400 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

