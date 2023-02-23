Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Mercury Systems worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.38, a P/E/G ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,450 shares of company stock worth $296,317. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

