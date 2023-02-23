Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1,334.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $160.79 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

