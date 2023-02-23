Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.91 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $345.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.62. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

