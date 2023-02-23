Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,537 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.