HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €54.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($57.45) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

HEI opened at €64.44 ($68.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.16. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 52 week high of €67.72 ($72.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

