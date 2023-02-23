Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

