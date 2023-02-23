HF Sinclair (DINO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DINO. Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

