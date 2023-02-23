Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,683.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HKMPF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.88) to GBX 1,800 ($21.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.47) to GBX 1,850 ($22.28) in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

