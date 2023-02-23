HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.18% of HilleVax worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $101,493,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $28,614,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $7,351,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter worth $1,794,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLVX opened at $15.59 on Thursday. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

