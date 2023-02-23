Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,129.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,129.60 ($13.60).

HSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.20) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.05) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.92) to GBX 1,015 ($12.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,208 ($14.55) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152 ($13.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,545.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 994.41.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($120,905.59). In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,469 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.55) per share, for a total transaction of £15,306.98 ($18,433.26). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.09) per share, with a total value of £100,400 ($120,905.59). 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

