HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Trading Up 2.6 %

HNI stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HNI has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HNI by 137.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.