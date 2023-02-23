HNI Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

HNI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. HNI has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

