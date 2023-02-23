Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.
Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of HEP opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28.
Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.
HEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
