HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,540 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

