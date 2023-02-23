HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

Insider Transactions at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

