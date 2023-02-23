Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $53.99 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.88.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

