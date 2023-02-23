Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 247.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,862 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 237,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

