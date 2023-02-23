Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,772 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

